Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, UAE Forge Ahead With 'Peace Shield - 2026' Military Drills (VIDEO)

2026-01-31 05:05:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Preparation activities for the Peace Shield – 2026 joint operational-tactical exercise to be held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates are ongoing, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Initially, safety regulations were communicated to the personnel, after which a detailed briefing was delivered on the objectives of the exercise, its scenario, the area of operations, the phased action plan, and the tasks to be fulfilled.

The exercise will be conducted in urban, mountainous, and maritime environments. In accordance with the exercise plan, tasks will include the detection and neutralization of illegal armed groups operating in mountainous terrain, restoration of control over a seized vessel, neutralization of terrorist elements and release of hostages, evacuation of the wounded, prevention of riot and sabotage-type activities threatening public security in populated areas, and firefighting operations.

Peace Shield – 2026 joint operational-tactical exercise is scheduled for 2-3 February.

Trend News Agency

