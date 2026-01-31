Turkmenistan, Eswatini Discuss ICT Cooperation And Digital Innovation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Eswatini discussed opportunities for cooperation in information and communication technology (ICT), digital innovation, and youth skills development, Trend reports via the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology of Eswatini.

Discussions took place during a meeting between Eswatini's Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Savannah Maziya, and the representatives of a Turkmen business delegation, led by Khydyrberdi Abdurakhmanov, Founder and Owner of Aydyn Gijeler Holding, in Mbabane, Eswatini.

In the course of the meeting, the Minister emphasized Eswatini's strategic vision to emerge as a regional hub for ICT innovation, underpinned by the country's stability, peaceful environment, and investor-friendly policies. She reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to advancing digital transformation, fostering youth empowerment, and promoting skills development.

Earlier in 2025, Minister Savannah Maziya visited Turkmenistan, where she toured Aydyn Gijeler's manufacturing facility, specializing in ICT and electronics solutions, further strengthening the collaborative ties between the two nations.