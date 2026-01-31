403
Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Dive Deeper Into Water Management Cooperation
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed cooperation in water management, sustainable agriculture, and climate adaptation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.
The issues were raised during the 5th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management held in Khiva, Uzbekistan.
