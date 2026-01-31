Masoud Pezeshkian: Western Powers Attempted To Exploit Iranian Protests
According to him, they tried to turn the protests into violence, terror, and destruction of state property, abusing public demands. However, there is no legal basis for attacks on law enforcement officers and service centers.
Pezeshkian stated that the Iranian government, aware of its responsibility, considers it its duty to heed the voices of protesters and resolve their issues.
“The loyalty of Iranian citizens to the government has always neutralized plans to divide society. However, this issue should not cause those in charge to forget their duty. Those in charge must reorient their behavior towards citizens and their work to counter the plans of malicious actors who turn protests into hatred,” he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment