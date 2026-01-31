₹1,900 Crore Ayodhya Ram Temple Hits April 30 Deadline
Addressing reporters after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee here, Mishra said that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consultancy, which are executing key works at the site, will exit the temple complex by April 30 once construction is over.
Mishra further informed that directions have been issued to complete all paperwork and bill payment procedures by the same date.
“L&T and Tata Consultancy have offered a three-year warranty for all the work carried out by them. For maintenance and upkeep, a small team from both organisations will remain deployed inside the temple complex,” he said.
He added that after April 30, all agreements with L&T, Tata Consultancy and the State Construction Corporation will be taken over by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
