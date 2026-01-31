Surajkund Mela 2026 Kicks Off: Dates, Time, Theme, Ticket Price, Where To Buy Entry Pass, More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Surajkund Mela 2026, the most celebrated cultural fair, kicked off on Saturday. The 39th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026 is taking place in Faridabad. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 16-day grand event. This year's theme is Local to Global and is focussed on Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya states.

Promising art and culture enthusiasts an exemplary display of India's rich handicrafts and handlooms, along with global art forms, regional performances, and culinary delights, the event brings to life the unique festive fervour every year at the same place. Travellers, culture lovers, families, and craft collectors rush to this fair not only buy collectibles at attractive prices but also for rich experiences.

Organised by Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs, the mela showcases handicrafts, textiles, folk music, dance and regional cuisine. Recognised as one of the largest crafts fairs in the world, Surajkund Mela attracts massive footfall.

Surajkund Mela 2026 guide map| Rozgar Mela: PM says trade agreements creating opportunities for youth

Egypt is the partner nation, presenting its heritage through art and cultural displays. Inspired by the Pyramids and markets of Cairo, the pavilion setup is a delight to the eyes.

Surajkund Mela 2026 dates

Dates: From 31 January to 15 February

Timings: 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM

With over a thousand stalls and performances every day, the fair provides a platform to local artisans to display their crafts to the world and achieve international recognition.

Surajkund Mela 2026 ticket price

Weekday - ₹120 per person

Weekend - ₹180 per person

For students and senior citizens, tickets can be availed at discounted prices but valid ID is needed.



Online via the DMRC's Delhi Metro Sarthi App

At selected Delhi Metro stations From on-site ticket counters at the Surajkund Mela venue

Where and how to buy Surajkund Mela 2026 entry pass

Also Read | Magh Mela 2026: Schools up to Class 8 to stay shut until 20 January in Prayagraj How to reach Surajkund Mela 2026 venue



Buses are available from ISBT, Shivaji Stadium, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Surajkund, the official website states.

Badarpur Border is the nearest metro station connected to the Surajkund Mela with shuttle service. Visitors can also arrive at the venue via feeder services from nearby stations like Tughlakabad or Sarai.

| World Book Fair in Delhi turns into a 'fish market' as crowd loots books

The websites states,“The multi-cuisine Food Court provides ethnic cuisines from all over the world, which are immensely popular with visitors. There are designated places for amusement, adventure sports and joy rides to make it a must visit event for the young. In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level and in 2015, a record number of 20 countries participated in the Mela and Lebanon was the Partner Nation and Chhattisgarh, the Theme State.”