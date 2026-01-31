Surajkund Mela 2026 Kicks Off: Dates, Time, Theme, Ticket Price, Where To Buy Entry Pass, More
Promising art and culture enthusiasts an exemplary display of India's rich handicrafts and handlooms, along with global art forms, regional performances, and culinary delights, the event brings to life the unique festive fervour every year at the same place. Travellers, culture lovers, families, and craft collectors rush to this fair not only buy collectibles at attractive prices but also for rich experiences.
Organised by Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs, the mela showcases handicrafts, textiles, folk music, dance and regional cuisine. Recognised as one of the largest crafts fairs in the world, Surajkund Mela attracts massive footfall.Surajkund Mela 2026 guide map Also Read | Rozgar Mela: PM says trade agreements creating opportunities for youth
Egypt is the partner nation, presenting its heritage through art and cultural displays. Inspired by the Pyramids and markets of Cairo, the pavilion setup is a delight to the eyes.Surajkund Mela 2026 dates
Dates: From 31 January to 15 February
Timings: 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM
With over a thousand stalls and performances every day, the fair provides a platform to local artisans to display their crafts to the world and achieve international recognition.Surajkund Mela 2026 ticket price
Weekday - ₹120 per person
Weekend - ₹180 per person
For students and senior citizens, tickets can be availed at discounted prices but valid ID is needed.Where and how to buy Surajkund Mela 2026 entry pass
- Online via the DMRC's Delhi Metro Sarthi App At selected Delhi Metro stations From on-site ticket counters at the Surajkund Mela venue
Also Read | Magh Mela 2026: Schools up to Class 8 to stay shut until 20 January in Prayagraj How to reach Surajkund Mela 2026 venue
- Buses are available from ISBT, Shivaji Stadium, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Surajkund, the official website states. Badarpur Border is the nearest metro station connected to the Surajkund Mela with shuttle service. Visitors can also arrive at the venue via feeder services from nearby stations like Tughlakabad or Sarai.
The websites states,“The multi-cuisine Food Court provides ethnic cuisines from all over the world, which are immensely popular with visitors. There are designated places for amusement, adventure sports and joy rides to make it a must visit event for the young. In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level and in 2015, a record number of 20 countries participated in the Mela and Lebanon was the Partner Nation and Chhattisgarh, the Theme State.”
