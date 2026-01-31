403
Ibovespa Caps Best Month Since 2020 As Foreign Money Floods Brazil
Brazil's stock market ended January with the kind of performance that forces global allocators to pay attention.
The Ibovespa rose 12.56% in the month, its strongest monthly gain since November 2020, after pushing above 186,000 points for the first time on an intraday basis.
The dollar fell 4.40% against the real in January and ended the last session of the month at R$5.2476 ($0.19 per real), reinforcing the sense that international money was not just dabbling but repositioning.
The clearest driver was flow. B3 data cited in market coverage shows foreign investors brought more than R$23 billion ($4.26 billion) into Brazilian equities through Jan 28.
That is the largest monthly foreign inflow since January 2022. It also nearly matches the entire foreign buying recorded through all of 2025, when net inflows totaled R$25.47 billion ($4.72 billion).
The narrative behind that rotation was geopolitical and financial: a pullback from U.S. exposure after late-month global tensions and a search for liquidity and carry in markets offering high real rates.
Politics layered in, but did not derail the trade. Polling kept President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in front in first-round scenarios, while recent surveys showed a narrower edge over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in a hypothetical runoff.
Separately, Mercosur and the European Union signed a long-awaited free-trade agreement after 26 years of negotiations. Investors also tracked the sprawling Master case.
The Central Bank liquidated Will Financeira, controlled by Banco Master, and the Federal Police carried out search warrants involving Rioprevidência officials linked to suspected irregular operations.
Monetary policy helped the risk-on mood. Copom held the Selic at 15% for the fifth time but revived forward guidance that points to rate cuts starting in March, with markets leaning toward a 0.50 percentage point move.
The Fed also held rates at 3.50% to 3.75%, with two dissents favoring a cut, and the month ended with Kevin Warsh named to succeed Jerome Powell in May.
The month's biggest gainers showed where the market's conviction sat: turnaround education and domestic cyclicals, plus energy. Cogna led with a 43.99% jump, followed by Raízen +27.16%, Petrobras ON +24.01%, Vamos +23.53%, and Prio +23.10%.
Petrobras preferred rose 22.52% as Brent gained 13.9% in January, ending around $69.32. Losers were led by Vivara down 15.22%, pressured by a 9.30% rise in gold to about $4,745.10 per ounce, plus Hapvida -11.74% and Marfrig -6.56%.
The charts capture how the month finished: still strong, but less frantic. On the 4-hour chart, RSI has fallen to about 62.76, a clear cooling after the week's extremes, with MACD momentum turning negative.
On the daily chart, RSI sits around 74.79, still elevated but off the peak, while weekly RSI near 82.44 keeps the“overbought” warning active.
The message for February is simple. The trend remains up, but the market is now priced for continued good news and steady foreign demand.
