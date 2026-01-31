403
Trump Nominates Kevin Warsh for Central Bank Chair Role
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump disclosed Friday his selection of ex-Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as his choice to lead the nation's central bank, proclaiming he will be "one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best."
"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," he added.
Describing Warsh as "central casting," Trump said he will never "let you down."
In a follow-up message, the president expressed gratitude toward White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett "for doing such a great job" on Wednesday, following speculation that Hassett had become a frontrunner for the position.
"Their was great speculation that highly respected Kevin Hassett was going to be named Chairman of the Fed, and a great Chairman he would have been but, quite honestly, he is doing such an outstanding job working with me and my team at the White House, that I just didn't want to let him go," Trump said.
"Kevin is indescribably good so, as the expression goes, 'if you can't do better, don't try to fix it!'" he noted.
Trump also said that BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and other candidates were interviewed for the position. "They all would have been outstanding, and have a great and unlimited future with 'TRUMP.' Such amazing talent in our Country."
Kevin Warsh advised Trump on economic strategy and previously served on the Board of Governors of the US central bank from 2006 to 2011.
Should the Senate approve his nomination, Warsh would succeed Jerome Powell, whose chairmanship concludes in May.
The 55-year-old would make a comeback following Powell's 2017 appointment by Trump to helm the institution.
Though once known for his hawkish stance on inflation, Warsh has shifted toward Trump's position by recently championing reduced borrowing costs.
His path to confirmation faces potential obstacles, as multiple Republican senators have vowed to obstruct any Fed appointments until the US Justice Department wraps up its investigation into the central bank's headquarters refurbishment in Washington.
Anxieties about threats to the Fed's autonomy have grown sharper during the probe, which encompasses examination of Powell's congressional testimony.
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who serves on the Senate Banking Committee, was among those voicing concern over the investigation.
"The Fed noms are not going to change until the investigation and potential indictment of Chair Powell is completed," Tillis told reporters at the US Capitol Thursday. "DOJ's got to decide when I lift those holds. It gets lifted the day that case is adjudicated or withdrawn."
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said "probably not" when asked Thursday night whether a Fed chair nominee could be confirmed without Tillis' support.
Warsh's nomination arrives after sustained attacks from Trump targeting Powell, whom the president lambasted as the Fed maintained steady rates throughout much of last year before implementing three reductions.
Trump has repeatedly said he would appoint a Fed chair who favors lower interest rates. With rates currently between 3.5% and 3.75%, the president has argued the US should have the lowest interest rates in the world and has called for cuts to 1%.
