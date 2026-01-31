Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Mall Of Emirates Bridge

2026-01-31 04:20:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Waze users reported an accident at the area, and the stretch leading up to the accident can be seen shaded in red; the traffic eases gradually towards the site of the 'collision'
  PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 10:41 AM
  • By:
  Khaleej Times Staff
  • Share:

Dubai authorities warned of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred before Emirates Mall Bridge towards Business Bay.

Waze users reported a 'collision' at the area, and the stretch leading up to the accident can be seen shaded in red. The traffic eases gradually towards the site of the 'collision', turning into yellow.

Take a look at the map, below:

Drivers have been asked to exercise caution. Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against rubbernecking - the act of slowing down or stopping to look at accident scenes - highlighting the serious risks it poses to both road safety and lives.

Khaleej Times

