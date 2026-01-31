Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Mall Of Emirates Bridge

PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 10:41 AM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Waze users reported an accident at the area, and the stretch leading up to the accident can be seen shaded in red; the traffic eases gradually towards the site of the 'collision'

Dubai authorities warned of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred before Emirates Mall Bridge towards Business Bay.

Waze users reported a 'collision' at the area, and the stretch leading up to the accident can be seen shaded in red. The traffic eases gradually towards the site of the 'collision', turning into yellow.

Recommended For You Venezuela's Rodriguez announces mass amnesty proposal, plans to close El Helicoide prison

Take a look at the map, below:

Drivers have been asked to exercise caution. Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against rubbernecking - the act of slowing down or stopping to look at accident scenes - highlighting the serious risks it poses to both road safety and lives.



'Delay could cost lives': Dubai Police warn against rubbernecking at accident sites Rubbernecking? Why UAE slaps Dh1,000 fine for slowing down to watch accidents

ALSO READ