Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Mall Of Emirates Bridge
- PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 10:41 AM
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Dubai authorities warned of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred before Emirates Mall Bridge towards Business Bay.
Waze users reported a 'collision' at the area, and the stretch leading up to the accident can be seen shaded in red. The traffic eases gradually towards the site of the 'collision', turning into yellow.
Take a look at the map, below:
Drivers have been asked to exercise caution. Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against rubbernecking - the act of slowing down or stopping to look at accident scenes - highlighting the serious risks it poses to both road safety and lives.ALSO READ
