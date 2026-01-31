Diversification, Resilience Key To India's Energy Strategy: Puri At India Energy Week

MENAFN - KNN India)India is well prepared to manage prolonged geopolitical volatility in global energy markets and will remain a key player in international energy dialogue, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the closing ceremony of India Energy Week 2026.

The Minister said India's energy strategy rests on diversification, resilience and a calibrated shift towards cleaner fuels, adding that successive geopolitical shocks have been managed effectively through diversified supply sources and policy-led reforms.

“We have coped very well with geopolitical shocks. Each challenge has been turned into an opportunity by strengthening supply chains and accelerating the transition to cleaner energy,” the Minister said.

Highlighting India's expanding global role, Puri said the country is now the world's third-largest energy consumer, fourth-largest refiner, and among the leading exporters of petroleum products. He added that India remains focused on ensuring energy availability, affordability and sustainability despite global uncertainties.

The Minister emphasised the government's push to scale up cleaner and alternative fuels, including compressed biogas, green hydrogen, biofuels and ethanol blending, while continuing investments in conventional energy. He said traditional fuels would remain critical even as the share of greener options increases.

Responding to concerns over global price volatility, Puri said India has effectively insulated consumers from international energy shocks, noting that fuel prices, including LPG, remain among the lowest worldwide due to timely policy measures and interventions by oil marketing companies.

In the same session, Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal detailed the government's roadmap to back India's projected growth of over 7 per cent, stating that rising energy demand will be addressed by boosting domestic exploration and production while reinforcing India's role as a dependable global supplier of refined petroleum products.

Dr. Mittal said the government is working to fast-track upstream activity by stepping up drilling and exploration, while deeper integration of refining and petrochemicals will enhance value addition and lower import dependence.

On the energy transition, he pointed to the increasing use of technology and digitalisation to boost efficiency and cut costs. He added that India is steadily moving towards its 5 percent CBG blending target by 2030, with support from states and farmer-led biomass supply chains.

The closing session underscored India Energy Week 2026 as a major global forum connecting energy security, affordability and sustainability, and reaffirmed India's role as a pragmatic and dependable player in the evolving global energy landscape.

(KNN Bureau)