Tokyo Stocks End Friday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities finished Friday's session with divergent results as currency-driven purchasing in select sectors clashed with profit-taking across high-technology stocks following their recent rally.
The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average slipped 52.75 points, representing a 0.1 percent decline from Thursday's close, to settle at 53,322.85. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index advanced 21.02 points, climbing 0.59 percent to reach 3,566.32.
Within the top-tier Prime Market, air transportation, oil and coal products, and real estate sectors led the pack of gainers, while nonferrous metal and construction stocks experienced notable retreats.
The Nikkei stock gauge faced particular downward pressure from selling in heavyweight Advantest after the semiconductor testing equipment manufacturer soared the previous session on an upgraded earnings forecast. Additional technology-oriented issues also experienced declines.
Conversely, market sentiment found support from bargain-hunting activity and strength in export-dependent automotive shares, which benefited from the dollar's appreciation against the yen. The weaker Japanese currency typically enhances profit margins for companies generating substantial overseas revenue, providing a counterbalance to the technology sector's losses and preventing broader market weakness from accelerating throughout the trading day.
