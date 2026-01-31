AGMC BMW Returns With Team WRT For The Asian Le Mans Series In Dubai

Partnership builds on Team WRT's recent Michelin 24H victory at Dubai Autodrome

Dubai, United Arab Emirates –January, 2026: AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, announced the renewal of its motorsport partnership with Team WRT for the Asian Le Mans Series, taking place at Dubai Autodrome from 30 January to 1 February 2026.

The renewed partnership follows a strong start to the 2026 endurance racing calendar, with Team WRT securing a victory at the Michelin 24H Series race, also held at Dubai Autodrome. The win underscored the team's competitive form and reinforced AGMC's alignment with BMW's global motorsport program.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of AGMC, said:“Continuing our partnership with Team WRT for the Asian Le Mans Series reflects AGMC's strong connection to BMW's motorsport DNA. Their recent win at the Michelin 24H race here in Dubai demonstrates the precision, resilience, and performance that define endurance racing and the BMW brand. We are proud to support Team WRT once again as they compete on home soil on an international level.”

The Asian Le Mans Series is among endurance racing's most demanding championships, requiring strategic consistency, technical excellence, and seamless teamwork across extended race formats. AGMC's involvement highlights its commitment to platforms that celebrate engineering mastery, innovation, and competitive performance.

Kurt Mollekens, Head of GT Program at Team WRT, added:“We are pleased to continue our partnership with AGMC as we head into the Asian Le Mans Series in Dubai. Their support, combined with BMW's motorsport heritage, strengthens our program at a key moment in the season. After winning the Michelin 24H race, the team is highly motivated to carry that momentum forward into the Asian Le Mans Series.”

Founded in 2009, Team WRT is one of the most successful endurance racing teams globally, with more than 65 championship titles and victories at iconic events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring, and Dubai.

AGMC's ongoing motorsport involvement forms part of its broader commitment to performance, innovation, and the growth of motorsport culture in the UAE, reinforcing Dubai's position as a regional hub for international racing.