Azizi Developments' Azizi Central Reaches 77% Construction Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Azizi Central, its contemporary residential development in Al Furjan, is now 77% complete, with its handover scheduled for Q1 2026.

Works on site are moving at pace, with the structure, blockwork, and internal plastering now having been finalized. Tiling has reached 81%, while HVAC and MEP installations are advancing at 93% and 85%, respectively. Elevator installation is currently at 99%, and overall finishes are now at 67%. A total of 322 workers have been deployed on-site to maintain momentum.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“The steady progress at Azizi Central underscores our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. As construction advances, the development is taking shape as a refined residential destination, defined by connectivity, everyday convenience, and well-thought-through design.”

Azizi Central features a host of amenities, including landscaped walk-in areas, a state-of-the-art gym, separate pools for adults and children, an outdoor seating area, a BBQ zone, and ample parking facilities. The development also offers a variety of retail and dining options, catering to everyday needs and leisure preferences.

Strategically positioned in Al Furjan, one of Dubai's most rapidly growing residential areas, Azizi Central offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet modern lifestyle requirements. The development boasts stylish exteriors and interiors, blending comfort with sophistication.

Residents will enjoy excellent connectivity to Dubai's major highways, and Al Furjan Metro Station is just a few minutes away. Key destinations, such as Expo City Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, are within close reach, ensuring convenience and accessibility.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.