403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France's GDP Posts 0.9 Percent Increase in 2025 Amid Trade Headwinds
(MENAFN) France's gross domestic product (GDP) advanced 0.9 percent in 2025, declining from 1.1 percent expansion in 2024 and 1.6 percent growth in 2023, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies reported.
Fourth-quarter GDP registered 0.2 percent growth last year, representing a notable deceleration following the stronger 0.5 percent expansion achieved during the third quarter.
Domestic demand excluding inventories demonstrated modest acceleration throughout 2025, adding 0.7 percent to overall economic expansion—an improvement up from 0.6 percent in 2024—the institute's comprehensive data indicated.
Foreign trade, however, imposed a significant drag on the nation's economic performance last year, contracting 0.5 percent compared with a 1.3 percent increase recorded in 2024, the agency noted.
The slowdown reflects mounting challenges facing France's economy as it navigates global uncertainties and shifting trade dynamics.
Fourth-quarter GDP registered 0.2 percent growth last year, representing a notable deceleration following the stronger 0.5 percent expansion achieved during the third quarter.
Domestic demand excluding inventories demonstrated modest acceleration throughout 2025, adding 0.7 percent to overall economic expansion—an improvement up from 0.6 percent in 2024—the institute's comprehensive data indicated.
Foreign trade, however, imposed a significant drag on the nation's economic performance last year, contracting 0.5 percent compared with a 1.3 percent increase recorded in 2024, the agency noted.
The slowdown reflects mounting challenges facing France's economy as it navigates global uncertainties and shifting trade dynamics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment