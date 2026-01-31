403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Defense Minister Warns Trump Inaction Could Strengthen Iran
(MENAFN) Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman cautioned US officials in Washington that failing to act decisively against Iran could bolster Tehran’s leadership, according to reports citing multiple sources.
Known as KBS and a close advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the minister made the comments amid escalating regional tensions and speculation about potential US military operations against Iran. Analysts noted that his statements marked a departure from Saudi Arabia’s usual public messaging, which has stressed restraint and cautioned against further escalation.
Three weeks earlier, the crown prince reportedly advised President Trump to avoid military action, warning that such a move could trigger a wider regional conflict—a concern said to have contributed to postponing any strike.
Khalid bin Salman’s visit to Washington coincided with an expanded US military presence in the Gulf. While American forces have been significantly reinforced in the region, White House officials emphasize that no final decision has been made and that diplomatic avenues remain open.
Reports indicate that no substantial direct negotiations are currently underway between the US and Iran, with officials noting that Tehran appears unwilling to meet Washington’s demands.
During his trip, the Saudi defense minister reportedly met with senior US officials at the White House, including the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, a White House envoy, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Known as KBS and a close advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the minister made the comments amid escalating regional tensions and speculation about potential US military operations against Iran. Analysts noted that his statements marked a departure from Saudi Arabia’s usual public messaging, which has stressed restraint and cautioned against further escalation.
Three weeks earlier, the crown prince reportedly advised President Trump to avoid military action, warning that such a move could trigger a wider regional conflict—a concern said to have contributed to postponing any strike.
Khalid bin Salman’s visit to Washington coincided with an expanded US military presence in the Gulf. While American forces have been significantly reinforced in the region, White House officials emphasize that no final decision has been made and that diplomatic avenues remain open.
Reports indicate that no substantial direct negotiations are currently underway between the US and Iran, with officials noting that Tehran appears unwilling to meet Washington’s demands.
During his trip, the Saudi defense minister reportedly met with senior US officials at the White House, including the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, a White House envoy, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment