Date, Venue for Ukraine Peace Talks Remain in Flux, Zelensky Says
(MENAFN) The scheduled Sunday peace negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi may be postponed or relocated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday.
"It is very important for us that everyone we reached agreements with attends this meeting, because everyone is expecting feedback. However, the date or the venue may change," he was quoted by a news agency as telling reporters.
Zelensky indicated that evolving "in the situation with the U.S. and Iran" could influence the negotiations' timing.
The Ukrainian leader dismissed Russia's proposal for high-level peace discussions in Moscow, instead extending a counter-invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Kiev.
"I'm ready for any effective format to end the war. But in Moscow and Belarus that is simply impossible," Zelensky said.
Diplomatic representatives from Ukraine, the United States and Russia conducted their inaugural trilateral session since the Russia-Ukraine conflict's outbreak on Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Thursday reports from local media outlets revealed that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated Russia exclusively views Moscow as an acceptable location for any potential Zelensky-Putin summit.
