UAE, U.S. Top Diplomats Address Regional Crises
(MENAFN) Top officials from the United States and the United Arab Emirates engaged in diplomatic discussions Friday addressing regional crises and the countries' bilateral partnership.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, conducted a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to UAE's state-run news agency.
Regarding the Gaza crisis, the Emirati minister emphasized the urgency of expanding humanitarian assistance to affected populations and reiterated the UAE's dedication to fostering peace, stability, and development across the region. The officials additionally addressed Sudan's ongoing civil conflict. Sheikh Abdullah advocated for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and supported a transition to an independent civilian government free from the control of warring factions.
The diplomats also covered key regional developments, the news agency added, giving no further details.
The communication occurs against a backdrop of escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a "massive armada," led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, is heading toward Iran, warning that "time is running out" for Tehran to reach a deal with Washington. Friday saw Trump reveal he has set a deadline for Iran and communicated it directly to Tehran.
Earlier this week, the UAE declared it would prohibit use of its airspace, territory, or waters for aggressive military operations targeting Iran, reinforcing its stance on neutrality and regional stability.
