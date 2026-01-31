Bengaluru Cop Screams, Resists Arrest After Being Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 4 Lakh Bribe (WATCH)

A day after a police inspector was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, a video showing him screaming and resisting arrest while being restrained by Lokayukta officials surfaced on social media on Friday.

The footage captures inspector Govindaraju, clad in uniform, screaming and struggling to break free as Lokayukta personnel hold him down during the arrest. The dramatic visuals have since gone viral.

According to Lokayukta officials, Govindaraju was attached to the K P Agrahara police station and was trapped on January 29 while allegedly receiving the bribe in the city. The trap followed a complaint filed by Md Akbar (42), who accused the inspector of demanding Rs 5 lakh in exchange for extending help in a case registered at the same police station.

Bengaluru police inspector Govindaraju caught red-handed while accepting a ₹4 lakh bribe police laid a trap after a complainant reported the bribe demand arrived at the spot at around 4.30 pm the bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh was exchanged between... twitter/HnXtgfG30v

Based on the complaint, Lokayukta police registered a case against the inspector under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials said the accused had already collected Rs 1 lakh from the complainant earlier and was nabbed while allegedly accepting the remaining Rs 4 lakh. Further investigation into the case is currently under way.

Police sources revealed that the complainant had been booked in a cheating case, and Govindaraju allegedly promised to help him secure bail in return for the bribe.

Reacting to the viral video, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the incident had tarnished the image of the entire police force.

"Extremely shameful behaviour. Another instance of disgraceful conduct in uniform. There are over one lakh police personnel in Karnataka who feel let down by such actions while wearing khaki," Rao said in a post on 'X'.