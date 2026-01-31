Home Garden Ideas: 5 Pink Flower Plants To Give Your Home A Royal Look

Add a touch of elegance to your home with these 5 pink flower plants, including pink rose, hibiscus, periwinkle, petunia, and Gulmohar, offering year-round blooms, fragrance, and easy care for gardens or pots.

The pink rose is a beautiful and popular plant that blooms all year. It needs mild sun and regular water to grow well. You can plant it in a garden or a pot for a royal look and fragrance.

The pink hibiscus plant also has very beautiful flowers. Its large, attractive blooms can be used for worship or decoration. You can plant it in a large pot or in the ground.

The periwinkle is an easy-to-grow, beautiful plant with tons of daily blooms. These pink flowers come in light and dark shades and bloom all year. It needs mild sun and daily water.

Petunia is a soft, bright pink flower often grown in hanging pots. Plant it in spring for a constant supply of small, beautiful, bud-like flowers that look absolutely gorgeous.

You can plant a pink Gulmohar (Royal Poinciana) in a large area. Its pink flowers are beautiful and fragrant, blooming even in summer. Use them for home decor or worship.