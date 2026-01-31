403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Esports Federation Announces Yalla Group to Drive Growth of National Esports Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Global Advertising)
The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) has partnered with Yalla Group Limited to expand opportunities for national talent, enhance inclusivity and support efforts to develop a sustainable gaming and esports ecosystem.
Supporting the aims of Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in gaming and esports, SEF and Yalla Group signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further develop esports within the Kingdom and establish new pathways for aspiring talent to develop key skills and experience.
Under the first agreement, Yalla Group has been named as the Official Event Partner for the Saudi eLeague (SEL) 2026, Kingdom’s flagship esports competition and testing ground for national talent within the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem.
A key priority of this collaboration is the support of the Women’s Saudi eLeague. By focusing on this division, SEF and Yalla Group aim to foster a more inclusive environment and encourage greater female participation in competitive gaming across the Kingdom.
The second MoU covers the establishment of a Talent Development Program in partnership with the Saudi Esports Academy. The program aims to empower Saudi esports athletes and provide training, hands on experience and mentorship to aspiring talent to enhance their competitive skills and experience, supporting efforts to drive professional development and elevate Saudi Arabia’s impact on international competitions.
"Partnering with a MENA leader like Yalla Group brings valuable regional expertise to the Saudi eLeague,” said Ibrahim Alsheddi, Chief Shared Services Officer at the Saudi Esports Federation. “This collaboration is crucial for amplifying the league's prestige and ensuring it delivers a world-class experience for players and fans."
Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said: “This partnership marks an important step in our engagement with Saudi Arabia’s esports sector. By supporting both national competitions and talent development, we are proud to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem.”
The collaboration between the Saudi Esports Federation and Yalla Group supports efforts to accelerate the Kingdom’s development as a premier global hub for gaming. By bridging the gap between grassroots and professional competition, the partnership ensures that Saudi Arabia’s esports infrastructure remains at the forefront of innovation.
As the Saudi eLeagues 2026 approach, this collaboration reaffirms the Saudi Esports Federation’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable industry that produces leading talent to compete at the highest level nationally, regionally and internationally.
The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) has partnered with Yalla Group Limited to expand opportunities for national talent, enhance inclusivity and support efforts to develop a sustainable gaming and esports ecosystem.
Supporting the aims of Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in gaming and esports, SEF and Yalla Group signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further develop esports within the Kingdom and establish new pathways for aspiring talent to develop key skills and experience.
Under the first agreement, Yalla Group has been named as the Official Event Partner for the Saudi eLeague (SEL) 2026, Kingdom’s flagship esports competition and testing ground for national talent within the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem.
A key priority of this collaboration is the support of the Women’s Saudi eLeague. By focusing on this division, SEF and Yalla Group aim to foster a more inclusive environment and encourage greater female participation in competitive gaming across the Kingdom.
The second MoU covers the establishment of a Talent Development Program in partnership with the Saudi Esports Academy. The program aims to empower Saudi esports athletes and provide training, hands on experience and mentorship to aspiring talent to enhance their competitive skills and experience, supporting efforts to drive professional development and elevate Saudi Arabia’s impact on international competitions.
"Partnering with a MENA leader like Yalla Group brings valuable regional expertise to the Saudi eLeague,” said Ibrahim Alsheddi, Chief Shared Services Officer at the Saudi Esports Federation. “This collaboration is crucial for amplifying the league's prestige and ensuring it delivers a world-class experience for players and fans."
Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said: “This partnership marks an important step in our engagement with Saudi Arabia’s esports sector. By supporting both national competitions and talent development, we are proud to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem.”
The collaboration between the Saudi Esports Federation and Yalla Group supports efforts to accelerate the Kingdom’s development as a premier global hub for gaming. By bridging the gap between grassroots and professional competition, the partnership ensures that Saudi Arabia’s esports infrastructure remains at the forefront of innovation.
As the Saudi eLeagues 2026 approach, this collaboration reaffirms the Saudi Esports Federation’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable industry that produces leading talent to compete at the highest level nationally, regionally and internationally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment