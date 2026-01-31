403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lufthansa Group Adjusts Flight Operations
(MENAFN) Lufthansa Group announced Thursday that it will prolong the suspension of nighttime flights to and from Tel Aviv until Feb. 3, while continuing to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace.
"Until Tuesday, February 3, Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tel Aviv will operate as daytime flights," a company spokesman told Anadolu. "This means that crews will return directly without staying overnight."
The German airline has additionally canceled all trips to Tehran through March 28, marking the conclusion of the winter flight schedule, citing operational considerations. Although Lufthansa Group planes will still steer clear of Iranian and Iraqi airspace, parts of Bahrain’s airspace are now accessible again.
The spokesperson noted that the airline is closely tracking developments in the region and plans to reevaluate the situation in the upcoming days. Travelers affected by these changes will be automatically rebooked and contacted proactively.
"Until Tuesday, February 3, Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tel Aviv will operate as daytime flights," a company spokesman told Anadolu. "This means that crews will return directly without staying overnight."
The German airline has additionally canceled all trips to Tehran through March 28, marking the conclusion of the winter flight schedule, citing operational considerations. Although Lufthansa Group planes will still steer clear of Iranian and Iraqi airspace, parts of Bahrain’s airspace are now accessible again.
The spokesperson noted that the airline is closely tracking developments in the region and plans to reevaluate the situation in the upcoming days. Travelers affected by these changes will be automatically rebooked and contacted proactively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment