Fishing Boat Sinks Off Massachusetts Leaving One Dead, Six Missing
(MENAFN) A commercial fishing vessel disaster off the Massachusetts coast has claimed one life and left six crew members unaccounted for following the boat's sinking Friday.
Watchstanders with the U.S. Coast Guard detected an emergency position-indicating radio beacon signal at approximately 6:50 a.m. local time (1150 GMT) transmitted from the 72-foot fishing vessel Lily Jean, officials reported. Authorities subsequently verified that seven individuals were aboard the craft.
After failing to make radio contact with the boat, the Coast Guard initiated rescue operations, dispatching an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew alongside a small boat team to the location.
Recovery personnel discovered a scattered debris field near the beacon's origin point, roughly 25 miles offshore from Cape Ann. One individual was pulled from the water without vital signs, while searchers also recovered an uninflated life raft linked to the vessel. Officials have withheld the deceased person's identity pending notification procedures. Active search operations continue for the remaining missing crew members.
