403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Meets Iran’s Top Security Official Larijani at Kremlin
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at the Kremlin, according to the presidential spokesman.
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the meeting occurred during Larijani’s visit to Russia but did not provide additional details about the discussions.
The meeting comes amid rising US-Iran tensions, with US President Donald Trump urging Tehran to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program. On Friday, Trump reiterated that a US naval force is heading toward Iran, describing it as a larger “armada” than the fleet previously deployed before the Venezuelan operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro.
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the meeting occurred during Larijani’s visit to Russia but did not provide additional details about the discussions.
The meeting comes amid rising US-Iran tensions, with US President Donald Trump urging Tehran to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program. On Friday, Trump reiterated that a US naval force is heading toward Iran, describing it as a larger “armada” than the fleet previously deployed before the Venezuelan operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment