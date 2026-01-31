Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Meets Iran’s Top Security Official Larijani at Kremlin

Putin Meets Iran’s Top Security Official Larijani at Kremlin


2026-01-31 02:47:20
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at the Kremlin, according to the presidential spokesman.

Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the meeting occurred during Larijani’s visit to Russia but did not provide additional details about the discussions.

The meeting comes amid rising US-Iran tensions, with US President Donald Trump urging Tehran to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program. On Friday, Trump reiterated that a US naval force is heading toward Iran, describing it as a larger “armada” than the fleet previously deployed before the Venezuelan operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro.

MENAFN31012026000045017640ID1110676103



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search