UN Chief Warns of Worsening Crisis in Myanmar
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday cautioned that the humanitarian, political, and security situation in Myanmar has intensified five years after the military assumed control, highlighting extensive human rights abuses, widespread displacement, and growing violence.
"Five years since the military seized power and arbitrarily detained members of the democratically-elected Government, the suffering of the people of Myanmar has deepened," stated a spokesperson for Guterres, Farhan Haq. He emphasized that "the cycle of impunity persists, with widespread violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law."
"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its serious regional ramifications," the spokesperson added, drawing attention to surging cross-border crime, economic instability, severe food shortages, and "mass displacement, nearly 5.2 million people, internally and across borders."
Pointing to the "escalating violence, particularly the ongoing airstrikes by the military hitting civilian populations and infrastructure," Guterres affirmed that he "strongly condemns all forms of violence."
Urging responsible action from all parties, the statement noted that the UN chief called on stakeholders to "exercise maximum restraint, uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law and enable safe, sustained and unimpeded access for the United Nations and its partners to deliver humanitarian assistance."
