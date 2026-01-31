403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Unemployment Dips Slightly in December
(MENAFN) The euro area’s unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in December 2025, down from 6.3% in November, Eurostat reported on Friday.
Analysts had anticipated the rate would remain unchanged at 6.3% during December.
Across the broader EU, the jobless rate stayed constant at 5.9% in December.
Eurostat estimated that 13.04 million individuals in the EU were unemployed in December, with 10.79 million of them residing in the eurozone.
Compared with November, the number of unemployed people decreased by 94,000 in the EU and by 61,000 in the euro area.
In December, approximately 2.86 million young people aged 25 and under were without work across the EU, including 2.26 million in the eurozone. The youth unemployment rate reached 14.7% in the EU, down from 14.9% a month prior, while it declined to 14.3% in the euro area.
Among member states, Finland recorded the highest overall unemployment rate at 10.2%, whereas Czechia reported the lowest rate at 3.1% in December.
The euro area, also known as EA20, consists of EU member nations that utilize the bloc’s shared currency, the euro.
Analysts had anticipated the rate would remain unchanged at 6.3% during December.
Across the broader EU, the jobless rate stayed constant at 5.9% in December.
Eurostat estimated that 13.04 million individuals in the EU were unemployed in December, with 10.79 million of them residing in the eurozone.
Compared with November, the number of unemployed people decreased by 94,000 in the EU and by 61,000 in the euro area.
In December, approximately 2.86 million young people aged 25 and under were without work across the EU, including 2.26 million in the eurozone. The youth unemployment rate reached 14.7% in the EU, down from 14.9% a month prior, while it declined to 14.3% in the euro area.
Among member states, Finland recorded the highest overall unemployment rate at 10.2%, whereas Czechia reported the lowest rate at 3.1% in December.
The euro area, also known as EA20, consists of EU member nations that utilize the bloc’s shared currency, the euro.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment