Delhi-NCR Witnesses Three Stabbings In One Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi-NCR witnessed three stabbing incidents on Saturday, including a double murder in Uttar Pradesh's Khora area and the killing of a 25-year-old man in Shastri Park, North East Delhi, raising serious concerns over the rising number of violent crimes in the region.

In the first incident, a double murder took place in the Azad Vihar area of Khora, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to preliminary information, three friends had gone out together to get food. However, an argument broke out with an eatery owner over the food.

Although the group initially returned home after the dispute, tensions escalated again upon their return to the eatery, leading to a violent confrontation between two groups involving knives.

During the attack, two young men identified as Satyam and Shripal succumbed to their injuries. A third person, Angrag, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to GTB Hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Police officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and identify all those involved in the violence.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in DDA Park in Shastri Park, which comes under the New Usmanpur police station area of North East Delhi district.

According to police sources, a call was received during the morning hours regarding a person lying unconscious in the park. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of a young man with multiple stab wounds.

The crime team and forensic experts were immediately summoned to the scene to collect evidence. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Senior police officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, along with Station House Officers from Bhajanpura, Shastri Park, and New Usmanpur police stations, reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection.

Police said that the deceased has not yet been identified. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of law at New Usmanpur police station, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify the victim and trace the accused. Further investigation in the matter is currently in progress.

Providing details, police officials said that on January 31, 2026, during the morning hours, information was received about a person lying dead at DDA Park in Shastri Park. Upon arrival, the body of an approximately 25-year-old male was found. The forensic team collected evidence from the site, and efforts are being made to analyse CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify suspects.

A park guard, identified as Vijayant Kumar told IANS that he came to know about the incident early in the morning during his routine patrol.

“When I came on my round, I saw the scene and tried calling the police, but initially there was no response. I thought of calling again after ten minutes, but by then another guard had already informed the police. The police arrived, inspected the area, and took necessary action,” he said.

A local resident expressed fear over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the area.

“I am a permanent resident here. My wife is a teacher, and I drop her to work every morning. The atmosphere has become so tense that even law-abiding citizens feel scared to step out. When I arrived here in the morning, I saw police personnel and later noticed a slipper and muffler lying at the spot, believed to belong to the victim,” he said.

These incidents are not isolated, as stabbing cases have increased significantly in Delhi-NCR over the past few weeks.

On January 30, Delhi Police arrested five minors for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old man near the gate of Shastri Nagar Metro Station in an incident that occurred on January 26.

According to police, the dispute began after one of the accused objected to the victim uploading a photograph of his cousin sister.

Similarly, on January 28, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death following a minor dispute over lighting a cigarette in the Vasant Kunj area of South-West Delhi.

Earlier, on January 22, Delhi Police informed that suspects involved in the Mangolpuri stabbing incident on January 21, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, had been identified and apprehended.

In that case, a 25-year-old man named Akash was stabbed to death on the night of January 21. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which helped the police identify the accused.“The police identified the perpetrators, registered a case, and initiated further investigation,” said DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma.