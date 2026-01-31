403
Iran Highlights Regional Peace Efforts, Hails Turkey’s Position on Gaza
(MENAFN) Iran on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and diplomacy while praising Türkiye’s stance amid ongoing security challenges and Israeli attacks on Gaza.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized Tehran’s strong partnership with Ankara, noting the importance of regular coordination given recent regional developments. He said the visit followed Fidan’s trip to Tehran in November and highlighted that the two countries have maintained frequent communication. “In the last one or two weeks alone, we have held almost daily phone conversations,” he said, adding, “Türkiye is not just a neighbor, but a friend, and neighbors will always be our priority.”
Araghchi underlined that Türkiye and Iran have consistently supported each other in both challenging and peaceful times, describing bilateral relations as rooted in “fraternity and friendship.” He praised Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining open diplomatic channels and expressed Tehran’s readiness to deepen cooperation whenever necessary.
The Iranian minister also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government, and Fidan for their solidarity following recent incidents in Iran, which he described as “terrorist attacks” that were “clearly directed by Israeli-linked elements.”
