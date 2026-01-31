403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Calls for Peaceful, Domestic Resolution of Iran’s Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Ankara opposes any military action against Iran and favors a peaceful resolution of the country’s internal issues by its own citizens.
“We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran,” Fidan said during a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul. He added, “We hope that Iran’s internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention.”
The comments followed a meeting between the two foreign ministers in Istanbul on Friday.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that a “massive armada” was moving toward Iran while urging the country to “come to the table” for negotiations. Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would trigger a “swift and comprehensive” response, but they maintain that Tehran remains open to talks under what they describe as “fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms.”
“We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran,” Fidan said during a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul. He added, “We hope that Iran’s internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention.”
The comments followed a meeting between the two foreign ministers in Istanbul on Friday.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that a “massive armada” was moving toward Iran while urging the country to “come to the table” for negotiations. Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would trigger a “swift and comprehensive” response, but they maintain that Tehran remains open to talks under what they describe as “fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment