Air Defense Forces Destroy 64 Of 85 Russian Drones Attacking Ukraine Since Evening

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Starting at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, January 30, the Russians attacked with 85 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and about 55 of them were Shahed-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 64 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region over 1,000 times in 24 hours, wounding three

Twenty strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations.

The attack continues, with enemy drones still in the air.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched 1,019 strikes on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia regio n. Three people were wounded.