US Envoy Hails Syria–SDF Deal
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Friday characterized the recently declared accord between the Syrian authorities and the terrorist organization YPG, which operates under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a “historic milestone” on the path toward national reconciliation and enduring stability across Syria.
In a message shared on the US social media platform X, Barrack stated that the arrangement constitutes a “significant step toward unity, inclusion and de-escalation,” noting that it builds upon earlier frameworks designed to merge military, security, and administrative bodies into official state institutions.
The envoy, who also serves as the US Ambassador to Türkiye, explained that the agreement demonstrates what he called a collective dedication to safeguarding Syria’s territorial wholeness and promoting inclusive governance, while simultaneously paving the way for expanded political engagement.
Barrack further drew attention to recent initiatives taken by Damascus regarding the Kurdish population, including measures linked to the restoration of citizenship, acknowledgment of language rights, and the establishment of legal safeguards, portraying these actions as attempts to resolve long-standing grievances.
According to Barrack, such progress has the potential to rebuild confidence, reinforce state structures, and foster an environment supportive of reconstruction and sustainable long-term stability.
Earlier on Friday, Syrian media reported that Damascus and the terrorist organization YPG had concluded a fresh ceasefire and integration arrangement, stipulating the gradual incorporation of the group’s military and administrative components into state institutions.
