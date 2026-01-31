403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senate Approves Funding Package Ahead of Partial Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) The US Senate approved a government funding measure on Friday just hours before a deadline that would result in a partial shutdown at midnight.
The legislation cleared the chamber by a 71–29 vote. It contains five full-year appropriations bills and temporarily extends funding for the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks, giving lawmakers additional time to negotiate immigration enforcement issues.
The measure now moves to the House of Representatives. However, federal funding is still expected to lapse at midnight because the House has not yet taken up the bill and is not scheduled to return to Washington until Monday.
Political tensions intensified after immigration enforcement officers fatally shot US citizen Alex Pretti in Minnesota, marking the second such incident this month. In response, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and other Democrats would oppose the funding package unless the spending provision that allocates money to DHS is stripped out.
According to reports, if the House acts quickly and approves the bill early next week, the interruption to government operations is expected to be limited. Lawmakers in Washington appear reluctant to see a repeat of a prolonged shutdown like the one that lasted 43 days late last year.
After the Senate vote, Schumer told reporters that Democratic support for long-term DHS funding would depend on meaningful policy changes. He said there must be "strong, common-sense legislation that reins in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)."
"If our colleagues are not willing to enact real change, they should not expect Democratic votes," he added.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also signaled caution, saying Democrats would review the bill before deciding their next steps. He said the party would "evaluate the spending legislation passed by the Senate on its merits and then decide how to proceed legislatively."
Jeffries emphasized the need for sweeping reforms within immigration agencies, stating, "The Trump administration must set forth an ironclad path that dramatically reforms ICE and other DHS agencies that the American people know have become lawless and heavy-handed."
"It is in the best interest of the country that this is done before the Congress reconvenes on Monday evening and legislation is brought to the House floor," he said in a statement.
The legislation cleared the chamber by a 71–29 vote. It contains five full-year appropriations bills and temporarily extends funding for the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks, giving lawmakers additional time to negotiate immigration enforcement issues.
The measure now moves to the House of Representatives. However, federal funding is still expected to lapse at midnight because the House has not yet taken up the bill and is not scheduled to return to Washington until Monday.
Political tensions intensified after immigration enforcement officers fatally shot US citizen Alex Pretti in Minnesota, marking the second such incident this month. In response, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and other Democrats would oppose the funding package unless the spending provision that allocates money to DHS is stripped out.
According to reports, if the House acts quickly and approves the bill early next week, the interruption to government operations is expected to be limited. Lawmakers in Washington appear reluctant to see a repeat of a prolonged shutdown like the one that lasted 43 days late last year.
After the Senate vote, Schumer told reporters that Democratic support for long-term DHS funding would depend on meaningful policy changes. He said there must be "strong, common-sense legislation that reins in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)."
"If our colleagues are not willing to enact real change, they should not expect Democratic votes," he added.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also signaled caution, saying Democrats would review the bill before deciding their next steps. He said the party would "evaluate the spending legislation passed by the Senate on its merits and then decide how to proceed legislatively."
Jeffries emphasized the need for sweeping reforms within immigration agencies, stating, "The Trump administration must set forth an ironclad path that dramatically reforms ICE and other DHS agencies that the American people know have become lawless and heavy-handed."
"It is in the best interest of the country that this is done before the Congress reconvenes on Monday evening and legislation is brought to the House floor," he said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment