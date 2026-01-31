Shah Rukh Khan's 'King': One Action Sequence Costs ₹50 Crore Know Where It Was Shot

The action sequence in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and shot in Europe, is reportedly worth 50 crore rupees, making it one of Hindi cinema's costliest.

After SRK's 2023 film Dunki, fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie, King. This upcoming Siddharth Anand film also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan might appear as a dangerous villain in King. Besides him, Munjya-fame Abhay Verma will also have a key role in this reported revenge thriller.

The film 'King' may be inspired by 'Bichhoo' and 'Léon: The Professional,' with SRK as a deadly assassin. It's Suhana Khan's theatrical debut after her OTT film 'The Archies'.