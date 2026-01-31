Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Naxals Join Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon

The 5th edition of the Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon was held in Narayanpur district on Saturday. Surrendered Naxal cadres and thousands of runners participated in it. The Marathon has a prize pool of ₹15 Lakh. The event aims to encourage community integration, fitness, and support peace initiatives.

CM Applauds Participation and Peace Efforts

Highlighting the event's participation and importance, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said more than 5,000 runners participated, and that peace has now been secured in the area where people were once afraid to come. CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "We have started this marathon with the participation of our MPs, over 60 runners from foreign countries and over 5000 runners from all over the country. I thank the district administration and everyone else for the organisation. Peace is now being established in Abujhmad and Bastar, where people were once afraid to enter. Development will also be done here," said CM.

Speaking to ANI, the CM expressed happiness about the participation of surrendered Naxal cadre, mentioned the vision of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of eradicating Naxalism. " We are realising the vision of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The suredered naxals are welcomed. We are happy that the surrendered Naxal cadets are also participating in this. Yesterday, the marriage of 4 couples of surrederd naxals were held. Alos, I have been informed that there will be more marriages in the future," Sai said.

A Message of Peace

Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, while speaking to ANI, said, "Various events have been held across 4 categories, and people are participating with great enthusiasm. Youth and children are participating in this marathon to establish a clean image of the Narayanpur district. Even the former Maoist cadres, who gave up Naxalism, are also participating in it with the message of peace."

Security and Logistics

To ensure the successful completion of the event, special security arrangements have been made, which include barricading, traffic control, water supply, sanitation, and medical facilities. (ANI)

