Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For January 31

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For January 31


2026-01-31 01:06:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 31, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 5 currencies went up, while 41 currencies fell compared to January 29.

The official rate for $1 is 1,110,395 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,319,884 rials. On January 29, the euro was priced at 1,329,236 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 31

Rial on January 29

1 US dollar

USD

1,110,395

1,113,328

1 British pound

GBP

1,524,196

1,534,353

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,440,181

1,446,443

1 Swedish króna

SEK

125,238

125,571

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

115,769

115,538

1 Danish krone

DKK

176,731

178,019

1 Indian rupee

INR

12,091

12,087

1 UAE Dirham

AED

302,354

303,153

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,619,631

3,631,544

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

396,764

398,083

100 Japanese yen

JPY

719,438

724,604

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

142,174

142,704

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,885,291

2,894,215

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

819,027

819,871

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

671,364

671,315

1 South African rand

ZAR

69,223

69,958

1 Turkish lira

TRY

25,528

25,649

1 Russian ruble

RUB

14,642

14,535

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

305,054

305,859

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

84,828

84,989

1 Syrian pound

SYP

10,038

10,054

1 Australian dollar

AUD

776,565

778,303

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

296,105

296,887

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,953,178

2,960,979

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

874,334

880,781

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

908,577

911,421

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

35,896

35,982

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

529

530

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

755,351

755,057

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

176,808

177,356

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

159,704

160,269

100 Thai baht

THB

3,524,896

3,581,382

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

281,653

284,093

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

768,459

753,080

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,566,142

1,570,279

1 euro

EUR

1,319,884

1,329,236

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

220,652

220,719

1 Georgian lari

GEL

412,788

413,683

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

66,187

66,430

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

16,845

17,120

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

390,276

391,990

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

653,174

654,888

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,883,863

1,893,695

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

118,900

119,194

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

316,386

318,405

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,038

3,095

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,272,357 rials and $1 costs 1,512,402.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.57-1.60 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.88-1.91 million rials.

MENAFN31012026000187011040ID1110675921



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search