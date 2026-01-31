Jordan To See 'Noticeable' Rise In Temperatures Over 2 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) – Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday and the weather will be relatively cold, especially in the mountains, and warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), mercury will rise further Sunday, reaching 7-8 degrees Celsius above their seasonal average.The weather will be pleasant in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some high-altitude clouds.On Monday, temperatures will drop, but remain above their seasonal average. The weather will be sunny and quite cold in most areas, and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 18-10 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 25C, dropping to 15C at night.