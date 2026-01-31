People's Welfare Central To Pre-Budget Consultations: CM Omar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to inclusive and participatory approach in budget formulation aimed at the overall development of the Union territory.

Concluding the pre-budget consultation process with public representatives from eight districts of the Jammu division, Abdullah thanked the MLAs for their inputs and feedback regarding development works in their respective constituencies.

The chief minister, who is scheduled to present his second budget in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on February 6, said these consultations were not a mere formality but an essential exercise to understand needs and priorities of people at the grassroots level.

He said listening to elected representatives often brings forth ideas and perspectives that the government may not have otherwise considered.“After listening to you, we get ideas that we had not thought about. If you benefit from the budget, Jammu and Kashmir will benefit,” he remarked.

The chief minister emphasised that all stakeholders shared a common objective.“We are all on one page - Jammu and Kashmir and its people should benefit. This is the singular purpose of these meetings,” he said.