Delhi Man Critical After AI Advice To Take Over-The-Counter HIV Drugs, Leads To Rare Reaction

A 45-year-old man from Delhi is battling for his life after suffering a rare and severe drug reaction triggered by HIV post-exposure medicines he consumed without medical supervision, following advice from an AI chat platform.

The man developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a potentially fatal condition marked by extensive skin and mucosal damage, after self-administering antiretroviral drugs meant for HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). The medication was taken after what was described as a high-risk sexual encounter.

Post-exposure prophylaxis is a time-sensitive emergency treatment used to reduce the risk of HIV infection following possible exposure through unprotected sex or needle sharing. It must be initiated within 72 hours and discontinued if the source individual tests HIV-negative. Crucially, it is prescribed only after detailed medical evaluation.

Doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) revealed that the patient purchased a full 28-day course of HIV PEP directly from a local chemist without any prescription based entirely on AI-generated advice.

According to the medical team, the man consumed the medication for seven days before developing severe rashes. As his condition worsened, he visited multiple hospitals for eye-related and other complications before being admitted to RML Hospital. He was later diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a medical emergency that demands intensive care and immediate intervention.

"The patient is critical. Our immediate priority is to manage the drug reaction," a senior doctor involved in the treatment said.

"The medicines consumed by the patient are not being given by doctors now as treatment protocols are revised," a treating physician said.

Under national health guidelines, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis involves a strictly regulated drug regimen. It must be initiated only after proper medical assessment, evaluation of exposure risk, baseline investigations, and close monitoring for adverse reactions.

Medical experts warn that unsupervised use of antiretroviral drugs can trigger life-threatening reactions, cause organ damage, and result in long-term complications.

Doctors cautioned that while AI tools can provide general information, they cannot replace clinical judgment, especially in high-risk and emergency health scenarios. They stressed that urgent standards are needed to prevent online AI platforms from being used for direct health interventions without medical oversight.