Rashmika Mandanna Hints No Wedding In February With Vijay Deverakonda Fans Speculate

Rumours are swirling that Rashmika Mandanna may marry actor Vijay Deverakonda in Rajasthan this February. While fans are excited, the actress has remained tight-lipped, playfully avoiding questions about her alleged wedding plans.

Actress has not publicly addressed the wedding rumours. When paparazzi recently asked if they're invited next month, she replied,“What's next month?” After someone mentioned,“A wedding,” she pretended not to hear and responded with a smile,“Oh, a movie? No movie is releasing next month. I'll let you know if there is,” before gracefully walking away, avoiding further questions about the speculated wedding.

Recently, AI-generated images of a Rashmika–Vijay wedding went viral on social media. The incident highlights how easily AI can create realistic celebrity content, adding confusion and excitement among fans eager for updates.

Fans have flooded social media with excitement over the alleged wedding. Discussions range from wedding outfits to destinations, showing Rashmika's influence and continued popularity. Celebrities and fans alike eagerly await any confirmation.