Sustaining And Protecting Wildlife Components Integral Part Of Qatar Heritage And Way Of Life

Qatar enjoys a rich and diverse biodiversity, including native fauna, wild plants, trees, and shrubs, as well as seasonal migratory birds and abundant marine life in its territorial waters.

In line with this ecological wealth, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) continues to implement sustained and wide-ranging efforts to protect and enhance biodiversity as a core pillar of environmental stewardship.

Alongside ongoing programmes to conserve endangered species, the ministry adopts balanced policies that enable the public to responsibly enjoy and appreciate nature. These efforts include public awareness campaigns on environmentally sound practices, strict enforcement of laws and regulations, regular and surprise inspection patrols, and the adoption of innovative conservation measures.

In June last year, MECC launched the National Biodiversity Database of the State of Qatar through an interactive electronic platform. The initiative documents and classifies terrestrial and marine organisms, while creating accurate maps of natural habitats and the spatial and temporal distribution of species.

The database serves as a reliable scientific reference to support policymakers, researchers and relevant authorities in preparing national reports and shaping environmental policies based on precise, sustainable data. More than 2,000 species are currently catalogued, with continuous updates and expansion planned.

Qatar hosts over 350 bird species, of which around 60 reside and breed year-round in the country. The majority are migratory species that arrive during the cooler months. Commonly observed birds include the rock dove, white-cheeked bulbul, Eurasian collared dove, laughing dove and house sparrow.

In addition, approximately 38 species of seabirds are frequently sighted, including cormorants, herons, gulls, terns, turnstones, sanderlings, Kentish plovers, and flamingos, which are commonly found along the coastline and offshore islands.

The country is also home to more than 21 species of mammals, including the world's largest population of dugongs (sea cows). Other land mammals include the Arabian gazelle (rheem), sand cat, desert hare, red fox, honey badger (ratel) and Ethiopian hedgehog.

Qatar's biodiversity includes over 30 reptile species, comprising around 10 snake species, three turtle species, and more than 20 lizard species. Its marine ecosystem is equally diverse, with more than 500 fish species, including goatfish, sharks, groupers, barracudas, threadfins, lizardfish, and rabbitfish.

Flora diversity in Qatar includes an estimated 400 or more species of wild plants, with over 370 already documented. These range from trees and shrubs to grasses, mangroves and palm trees.

Qatar has designated multiple protected areas to safeguard wildlife and plant life, including Al Reem, Al Thakira, Al Wusail, Sunai, Umm Al Amad, Al Sheehaniya, Al Rafa, Khor Al Adaid, Al Eraiq, Al Mashabiya, Umm Al Sheif Marine Reserve and Bin Ghannam Island.

Currently, more than 29% of the country's land area and 2.9% of its territorial waters are designated as natural reserves. MECC continues to enhance these areas while ensuring responsible, regulated public access. Ambitious plans are in place to designate 30% of land and marine areas as protected zones by 2030, reinforcing long-term habitat conservation.

These efforts are underpinned by a robust legislative framework, including Law No 30 of 2002 on Environmental Protection, which imposes fines of up to QR500,000 and prison terms of up to 10 years for serious violations. Other key legislation includes Law No 19 of 2004 on the Conservation of Wildlife and Their Natural Habitats, Law No 4 of 1983 on Living Aquatic Resources, and Law No 10 of 1987 concerning Public and Private State Property, supported by a comprehensive set of ministerial and administrative regulations.

Fostering and protecting the natural environment remains deeply rooted in Qatar's history, traditions and heritage, with a strong emphasis on passing this responsibility to future generations to ensure the sustainability of life while enjoying nature responsibly.