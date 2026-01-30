DASH Wave Analysis 30 January 2026
– DASH falling inside minor correction 4
– Likely to test support level 40.00
DASH cryptocurrency recently continues to fall inside the minor correction 4, which started earlier from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 90.00 and the upper daily Bollinger Band.
The active correction 4 belongs to the extended impulse wave (3) from the middle of December.-p
Given the bearish sentiment seen across the crypto markets today, DASH cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next round support level 40.00 (which stopped the previous waves (2) and 2).
