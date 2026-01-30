Keystone Place At Newbury Brook Hosts Breakfast To Honor Torrington Police Officers

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Keystone Place at Newbury Brook recently welcomed Chief Bill Baldwin and members of the Torrington Police Department for a special breakfast honoring local police officers and recognizing their continued service to the community.



Image caption: Torrington, CT Police Officers being honored at Keystone Place at Newbury Brook.

Residents and team members gathered with officers for a morning of conversation, appreciation, and connection. The event provided an opportunity for residents to personally thank officers, hear stories from their work in the community, and build meaningful relationships. The interaction between residents and officers was especially impactful, creating moments of joy, gratitude, and mutual respect.

“We were truly honored to host Chief Bill and the Torrington Police Department,” said Allen Miloff, Executive Director at Keystone Place at Newbury Brook.“The engagement between our residents and the officers was priceless and speaks to the importance of community partnerships.”

Keystone Place at Newbury Brook is a senior living community located in Torrington, Connecticut. The community opened its doors in June 2018 and has continued to grow to meet the needs of local seniors. Most recently, Keystone Place completed an expansion adding 39 new apartments, further enhancing its offerings across Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.

In addition to the expansion, Keystone Place at Newbury Brook is proud introduce our Transitional Care Neighborhood, which bridges Assisted Living and Memory Care, offering daytime independence, nighttime security, and flexible support for both individuals and couples.

Keystone Place at Newbury Brook remains committed to fostering strong community relationships while providing high-quality, compassionate care for seniors in Torrington and surrounding areas.

Offering some of the area's largest studio, one- and two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment homes. From convenient amenities, such as meals, housekeeping and transportation, to prioritized access to on-site personal care services if ever needed, Keystone Place at Newbury Brook is proud to offer a community within which residents can thrive and live joyous lives. They also offer a Life Enrichment Program that supports over 150 purposeful activities each month which provide endless opportunities for residents to engage, explore, and maximize personal wellness.

