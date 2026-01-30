Miningnewsbreaks Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) Identifies Multiple Priority Targets At Nevada Titan Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) and may include paid advertising.

Fairchild Gold (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) was featured in a recent article that discussed its exploration efforts at the Nevada Titan Project, strategically positioning the company to capitalize on long-term trends in both the gold and copper markets. The publication reads,“The Nevada Titan project, located 26 miles southwest of Las Vegas, features geological characteristics consistent with a potential porphyry-style system. Over the past year, Fairchild has identified a 1.5-kilometer discontinuous copper trend, accompanied by additional high-grade occurrences at strategic mine sites, including Copper Chief, Azurite, Fitzhugh, and Copperside. Historical data and surface sampling indicate a broad, oxidized, and mineralized footprint, and magnetic surveys have identified eight priority targets for follow-up exploration.”

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario. For more information on the company, visit .

