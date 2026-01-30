75Th Handmade Market Celebration At Katara's Creativity Square

75th Handmade Market at Katara's proves a huge success

Katara witnessed a vibrant celebration of creativity and community as the 75th Handmade Market was successfully held on January 23 at Creativity Square, located behind the iconic Blue Mosque. This special edition of the market marked a significant milestone in the journey of the community-led handmade market initiative.

The celebratory market brought together 40 vendors, including 29 active members, seven former members, and four guest artists, creating a rich and diverse creative experience for visitors.

Artists and crafters showcased an impressive range of handmade products, including jewellery, crochet, home décor, paper crafts, porcelain painting, handmade dolls, leather crafts, accessories, paintings, and handmade skincare products such as soaps and oils.

A key highlight of the event was its engaging programme for children and families.

Three interactive creative workshops were organised for kids, featuring sun catcher and lava lamp making, a clay art workshop, and a fabric workshop, encouraging hands-on creativity and artistic exploration.

In addition, live activity stations such as balloon twisting, face painting, caricature drawing, and calligraphy added energy and fun throughout the day.

The market was beautifully decorated with palm-leaf installations handcrafted by community members, reflecting a strong spirit of collaboration and creativity. The atmosphere was lively and welcoming, with both tourists and the public enthusiastically appreciating the craftsmanship, originality, and charm of the handmade market.

The Handmade Market initiative began in 2013 and has since grown into a much-loved creative platform. The market typically runs twice a month from late October to April at Katara Art Studios, Building 19. However, in honour of the 75th market celebration and the increased number of participating vendors, this special edition was hosted at Creativity Square.

The event successfully celebrated artistic expression, community spirit, and the enduring support for handmade and locally crafted products, reaffirming Katara's role as a cultural hub for creativity and collaboration.