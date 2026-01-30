Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Mexican Foreign Secretary De La Fuente

2026-01-30 11:02:05
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente about advancing shared priorities and regional security.

U.S. Department of State

