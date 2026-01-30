403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Secretary Rubio's Call With Mexican Foreign Secretary De La Fuente
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente about advancing shared priorities and regional security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment