3 Potential Heel Turns That Could Shake WWE Royal Rumble 2026 To Its Core

Royal Rumble 2026 could feature shocking betrayals. From Bayley's volatile partnership to Judgment Day's internal cracks and Cody Rhodes' ambitions, 3 possible heel turns may redefine rivalries and fan expectations heading into WWE's biggest event.

Lyra Valkyria has managed Bayley's unpredictable personality by pushing her partner to show aggression when needed. At times, this approach has worked, but Bayley's darker side remains close to the surface. The Royal Rumble provides the perfect stage for Bayley to lose control, reverting to her Role Model persona. Eliminating Valkyria would dissolve their partnership and elevate Valkyria's standing as a sympathetic face on RAW.

The Judgment Day faction has a history of turning on its own leaders, with Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley all experiencing betrayal. Liv Morgan has shared leadership duties with Finn Balor for the past year, but cracks could appear.

With Raquel Rodriguez chasing the Women's World Championship, she may turn against Morgan to strengthen her own position. Roxanne Perez could also be drawn into the conflict, leaving Morgan isolated. Such a betrayal would allow Morgan to transition into a fan‐favorite role, capitalizing on her popularity after being cast aside by her allies.

Cody Rhodes has displayed heel‐leaning behavior over the past year, often dismissing opponents and undermining SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Sami Zayn has openly declared his intent to win the Undisputed Championship, but Rhodes' ambitions may collide with his. Seeking revenge on Drew McIntyre and eager to reclaim the title, Rhodes could interfere in Zayn's match at the Royal Rumble. Such an act would rob Zayn of his greatest opportunity, while positioning Rhodes as a villain and amplifying sympathy for Zayn among fans.