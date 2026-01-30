Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reportedly Picks Insider To Head Bureau Of Labor Statistics

Trump Reportedly Picks Insider To Head Bureau Of Labor Statistics


2026-01-30 09:00:49
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly plans to nominate economist Brett Matsumoto to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The choice elevates a career staffer to run the federal government's leading agency for economic statistics, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter on Friday.

The agency has been without a commissioner since Trump fired its previous chief in August out of frustration with numbers that showed bad news about the job market. 

