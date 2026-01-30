Trump Reportedly Picks Insider To Head Bureau Of Labor Statistics
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly plans to nominate economist Brett Matsumoto to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The choice elevates a career staffer to run the federal government's leading agency for economic statistics, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter on Friday.
The agency has been without a commissioner since Trump fired its previous chief in August out of frustration with numbers that showed bad news about the job market.
