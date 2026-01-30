DK Shivakumar Orders High-Level Probe Into CJ Roy's Death By Suicide

High-Level Probe Announced

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said a high-level investigation would be conducted into the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly died by suicide. In a statement, Shivakumar's office said the incident allegedly occurred after Roy asked for a break during questioning by the Income Tax department.

"When (IT) they were asking him many questions, he is said to have asked for five minutes, went inside and did this (shot himself)," the statement said. "We will conduct a high-level investigation and uncover the truth. We have learnt that a team from Kerala came here, and the investigation will reveal further details. This shouldn't have happened; he was a good businessman. We have also been asked for a report from Delhi. Our government will let the people know the truth after doing a detailed investigation," it added.

Police Begin Probe, Suicide Suspected

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Machindra Hakay explained the prima facie findings in the case. "The incident would have happened around 3 to 3.15 pm. Prima facie, it appears to be a death by gunshot. An investigation is underway, and the crime scene is being thoroughly analysed," Hakay said.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Friday, and forensic science laboratory (FSL) and scene of crime officer (SOCO) teams are probing the matter. Officials said an Income Tax raid had been conducted over the past two days.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the incident occurred within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station. "An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO team and the FSL team are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead," Singh said.

He added that the Income Tax team had been conducting searches at Roy's premises for the past two to three days. "The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. A team from Kerala had also come. The police are in contact with the family members, who are currently not in India and are arriving by flight today. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide. According to preliminary information, an IT raid had been going on for the past two days. There had been raids before as well. We are yet to have the details of that," Singh said.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

