Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 1St Quarter Results

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“ Hampton” or the“ Company”, TSXV:HFC) today announced its financial results for the 1st quarter ended November 30 th , 2025.

First Quarter ended November 30 th , 2025

First Quarter IFRS results highlights:



Q1 Revenue of $2,397,000 vs 3,133,000; a decrease of 23% over the comparative quarter last year Q1 Net Loss of $(1,048,000) or $(0.02) per share;

First Quarter Fiscal results highlights:



Q1 Net Loss Adjusted for Non-Cash Items of $(976,000) or $(0.02) per share; Q1 EBITDA of $(221,000) vs $240,000 in the comparative quarter last year

Summary of Corporate Developments:

As Hampton Financial Corporation enters fiscal 2026, the Company does so with renewed momentum and confidence. The first quarter of fiscal year 2026 reflected solid performance across Hampton's core operating businesses, providing a constructive foundation for the year ahead. Both the Company's wealth management platform and its wholly owned alternative lending subsidiary, Oxygen Working Capital Corp. (“Oxygen”), delivered strong results during the quarter, while activity within Hampton's capital markets division continued to improve. The benefits of initiatives undertaken in prior periods to strengthen existing business lines, streamline operations, and develop additional revenue verticals are beginning to be realized.

Hampton continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to grow its existing businesses and selectively pursue new initiatives that complement its platform. The Company remains focused on enhancing its service offerings, improving operational efficiency, and driving long-term shareholder value.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, and as previously announced in a press release dated January 29, 2026, Hampton completed the issuance of shares to settle certain debt obligations under its debentures. The Company issued 10,528,141 subordinate voting shares to debenture holders in settlement of all obligations under Hampton's debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 million, as well as a quarterly interest payment under the debentures in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.2 million. Management expects this transaction to significantly strengthen the Company's balance sheet, reduce ongoing operating costs, and positively impact financial results in fiscal 2026.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), the Company continues to develop its wealth management, advisory, and principal-agent programs. HSL offers experienced wealth managers a flexible operating platform designed to provide enhanced independence, financial support, and tax efficiency as they grow and manage their professional practices. Hampton's capital markets team continues to work with a broad range of issuers, providing advisory and capital-raising services that support client growth objectives while contributing to Hampton's own revenue diversification.

Hampton's wholly owned commercial lending subsidiary, Oxygen, continues to provide factoring and term financing solutions to businesses across Canada, supporting clients' working capital needs across a range of industries.

Copies of Hampton's unaudited interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2025 are available on SEDAR at .

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), the Company is actively engaged in family office services, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) and is registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Québec.

In addition, Hampton provides investment banking services, including advising on capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and assisting issuers in obtaining listings on recognized securities exchanges in Canada. The Company is also active in the commercial lending sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oxygen Working Capital Corp., which provides financing solutions to businesses across Canada.

Hampton continues to evaluate opportunities to diversify its revenue base through selective strategic investments in both complementary businesses and non-core sectors, leveraging the experience of its Board of Directors and the depth and breadth of its management team.

