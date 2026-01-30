MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Promino Announces Closing of Private Placement

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (" Promino " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated December 18, 2025 and January 19, 2026, the Company has closed its private placement, issuing a total of 37,380,433 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,121,413 (the " Private Placement "). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant being exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.06 for twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees of $69,233 in cash and issued 2,307,767 finders warrants (each, a " Finder's Warrant "), with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable to purchase one Share at a price of $0.06 for twelve (12) months from date of issuance.

Upon closing of the Private Placement, AlphaNorth Partners Fund Inc. (" AlphaNorth "), beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 18,824,851 Shares, representing approximately 10.71% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, AlphaNorth beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 12,158,184 Shares, representing approximately 8.78% of the then issued and outstanding Shares. AlphaNorth also beneficially owns or controls 17,154,667 convertible securities of the Company.

Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to (a) accelerate growth through investments in inventory and (b) for general corporate purposes, excluding accrued salaries to officers or directors of the Company and payment for Investor Relations Activities (as such term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange).

All securities issued upon closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM, is a clinically researched amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces ProminoTM - NSF Certified for Sport®, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the proposed Offering, and the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the Company may not complete the Offering on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the Canadian Securities Exchange may not approve the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; the Company may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to closing of the Offering; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information about Promino:

Moira Ong, CFO, ..., 1-855-348-1970 (extension 204)

