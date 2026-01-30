Mythic Guitar Company Builds A U.S.-Based OEM Manufacturing Platform To Democratize Guitar Production For The Next Generation Of Brands

MENAFN - GetNews)Mythic Guitar Company, a Texas-based guitar manufacturer headquartered in Austin, launches an open, domestic OEM manufacturing platform designed for independent brands, artists, builders, and entrepreneurs. The company's mission is to make professional-grade guitar manufacturing accessible without requiring creators to build or manage their own factories.







What began as a repair and custom-build shop has evolved into a full-scale manufacturing operation serving as the OEM backbone for modern, creator-led guitar brands. Rather than operating as a boutique builder or mass-market label, Mythic Guitar Company functions as a production partner, offering the same core manufacturing services traditionally reserved for large overseas factories-now available domestically, transparently, and at scalable volumes.

“Guitar manufacturing has been artificially gated for decades,” said the company spokesperson.“We believe anyone serious enough to build a guitar brand deserves a real path to production. Our goal is to bring manufacturing home and give creators access to professional systems without secrecy or unnecessary barriers.”

Inspired by global OEM leaders such as Cort Guitars, Mythic Guitar Company is building a U.S.-based alternative optimized for today's independent brands. The company supports artists launching signature models, builders transitioning from custom work to production, and first-time entrepreneurs entering the guitar market.

Mythic provides end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, including CNC-manufactured bodies and necks, production-ready design and prototyping, finishing and final setup, pickup design and manufacturing, and small-batch to scalable production runs. Advances in CNC machining and modular workflows now allow Mythic to deliver consistent, high-quality instruments while maintaining flexibility for emerging brands.

At the core of the company is the Mythic Manifesto, a philosophy that rejects exclusivity in manufacturing. Mythic believes great guitars are built through strong systems, that scale should empower creativity, and that access to manufacturing should be based on seriousness, not gatekeeping.

By opening its manufacturing capabilities to the public, Mythic Guitar Company is positioning itself as a modern OEM platform for the next generation of guitar brands-lowering barriers to entry, strengthening domestic production, and modernizing how guitars are made in America.

